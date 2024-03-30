Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 344 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VIOV opened at $88.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.43 and its 200-day moving average is $81.71. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $70.68 and a 52 week high of $90.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

