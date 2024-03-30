Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Sells 6,065 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,065 shares during the quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Constant Guidance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $575,000. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 85,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Bank of America from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.15.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.3 %

BAC stock opened at $37.92 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $24.96 and a 1-year high of $38.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Bank of America Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.