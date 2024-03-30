Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Shares to Reverse Split on Wednesday, April 3rd

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Free Report) shares are scheduled to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, April 3rd. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 3rd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Rent the Runway Price Performance

Shares of Rent the Runway stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57. Rent the Runway has a twelve month low of $0.31 and a twelve month high of $3.46.

Get Rent the Runway alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RENT. Barclays reduced their target price on Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $0.75 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $0.60 target price on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rent the Runway currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.29.

Insider Transactions at Rent the Runway

In related news, CEO Jennifer Hyman sold 155,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.35, for a total transaction of $54,391.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,389,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,403.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 330,462 shares of company stock valued at $131,191. Corporate insiders own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rent the Runway

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rent the Runway during the 4th quarter worth $1,568,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rent the Runway by 2,937.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,554,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,720 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after buying an additional 959,394 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 111.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,541,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 811,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,294,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rent the Runway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent the Runway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.