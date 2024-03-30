Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) dropped 2.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $49.28 and last traded at $49.28. Approximately 1,364 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 16,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Republic Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Republic Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $989.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.55.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.28. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company had revenue of $105.57 million during the quarter.

Republic Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.407 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael T. Rust sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total transaction of $66,402.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,215.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Republic Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Republic Bancorp by 150.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Republic Bancorp by 389.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.37% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp Company Profile

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

See Also

