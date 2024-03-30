Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Valley National Bancorp’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Valley National Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $0.97 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Valley National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VLY opened at $7.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.50 and its 200 day moving average is $8.94. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.03). Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 14.82%. The company had revenue of $449.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP grew its position in Valley National Bancorp by 198.1% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares during the period. 61.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 49,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $406,668.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,460,136.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.32%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

