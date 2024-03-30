Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Direct Digital Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DRCT)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Direct Digital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 27th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski expects that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Noble Financial currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Direct Digital’s current full-year earnings is $0.72 per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Direct Digital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DRCT. TheStreet downgraded shares of Direct Digital from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Direct Digital from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Direct Digital from $27.50 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Direct Digital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Direct Digital Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of DRCT opened at $15.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $217.47 million, a P/E ratio of 108.86 and a beta of 8.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Direct Digital has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $35.88.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $41.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.02 million. Direct Digital had a return on equity of 48.38% and a net margin of 1.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Direct Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Direct Digital in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Direct Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Direct Digital by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in Direct Digital by 146.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 17,095 shares in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Direct Digital

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

