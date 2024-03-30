Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Hamilton Thorne Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSE:HTL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hamilton Thorne in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hamilton Thorne’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Hamilton Thorne’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Hamilton Thorne Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:HTL opened at C$1.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$197.42 million, a PE ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 0.32. Hamilton Thorne has a 12 month low of C$1.05 and a 12 month high of C$1.71.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.

