Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Hamilton Thorne Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (TSE:HTL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hamilton Thorne in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 27th. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst S. Quenneville forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hamilton Thorne’s current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Hamilton Thorne’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS.
Hamilton Thorne Stock Performance
Shares of TSE:HTL opened at C$1.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$197.42 million, a PE ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 0.32. Hamilton Thorne has a 12 month low of C$1.05 and a 12 month high of C$1.71.
Hamilton Thorne Company Profile
Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers precision laser systems, imaging systems, and other equipment and consumables for the ART and developmental biology research markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hamilton Thorne
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- 3 Value Stocks Too Small For Buffett’s Portfolio
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- Foot Locker Builds Up Another Head of Steam; Gains Imminent
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Disney Stock Catches 3 Upgrades In a Single Week
Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Thorne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Thorne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.