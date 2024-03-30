Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($10.13) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $4.16 million for the quarter.

Reserve Petroleum Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of RSRV stock opened at $175.00 on Friday. Reserve Petroleum has a 52 week low of $150.00 and a 52 week high of $240.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.04.

Reserve Petroleum Company Profile

The Reserve Petroleum Company operates as an independent oil and gas company. The company engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, development, and minerals management with areas of concentration in Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming. It owns producing properties and non-producing mineral interests in the north and south-central United States.

