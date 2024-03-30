Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Reserve Petroleum (OTCMKTS:RSRV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($10.13) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $4.16 million for the quarter.
Reserve Petroleum Stock Down 2.2 %
Shares of RSRV stock opened at $175.00 on Friday. Reserve Petroleum has a 52 week low of $150.00 and a 52 week high of $240.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.04.
Reserve Petroleum Company Profile
