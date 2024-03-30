Reviewing Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE) & Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) and Fisker (NYSE:FSR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Fisker’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A N/A -$602.24 million ($128.95) 0.00 Fisker $272.89 million 0.12 -$761.99 million ($2.22) -0.04

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fisker. Fisker is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Faraday Future Intelligent Electric N/A -136.74% -60.49% Fisker -278.72% -110.93% -23.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric and Fisker, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Faraday Future Intelligent Electric 0 0 0 0 N/A Fisker 4 4 1 0 1.67

Fisker has a consensus target price of $2.76, suggesting a potential upside of 2,973.68%. Given Fisker’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fisker is more favorable than Faraday Future Intelligent Electric.

Volatility & Risk

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fisker has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.7% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.6% of Fisker shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Faraday Future Intelligent Electric shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Fisker shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Fisker beats Faraday Future Intelligent Electric on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Fisker

Fisker Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

