RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $345.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $329.00 to $345.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.94% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of RH in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on RH from $256.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com lowered RH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $285.00) on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on RH from $340.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.07.

Shares of RH stock opened at $348.26 on Thursday. RH has a 12-month low of $207.26 and a 12-month high of $406.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 2.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.46.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.99). RH had a return on equity of 199.51% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $738.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 11.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.50, for a total transaction of $694,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of RH by 11.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,143,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,636,000 after buying an additional 221,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 5.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,623,000 after buying an additional 98,713 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP boosted its position in shares of RH by 0.3% in the third quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,059,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,188,000 after buying an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in RH by 2.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,960,000 after purchasing an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in RH by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 603,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,817,000 after purchasing an additional 127,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

