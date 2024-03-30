Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

RITM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Rithm Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Jonestrading raised their target price on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Rithm Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Rithm Capital in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Rithm Capital

Rithm Capital Stock Up 0.8 %

Rithm Capital stock opened at $11.16 on Monday. Rithm Capital has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $11.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average of $10.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.82.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.16. Rithm Capital had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $709.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rithm Capital will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Rithm Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Institutional Trading of Rithm Capital

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in Rithm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Rithm Capital by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Slagle Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 99.1% in the 4th quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 474,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after buying an additional 236,199 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,106,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,494,000 after acquiring an additional 78,838 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rithm Capital by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 968,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,340,000 after acquiring an additional 83,834 shares in the last quarter. 44.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rithm Capital

(Get Free Report

Rithm Capital Corp. operates as an asset manager focused on real estate, credit, and financial services. It operates through Origination and Servicing, Investment Portfolio, Mortgage Loans Receivable, and Asset Management segments. Its investment portfolio primarily comprises of mortgage servicing rights (MSR), and MSR financing receivables, title, appraisal and property preservation, excess MSRs, and services advance investments; real estate securities, call rights, SFR properties, and residential mortgage loans; consumer and business purpose loans; and asset management related investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.