Ritholtz Wealth Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,266 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott International by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $312,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $252.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $246.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.78. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.15 and a 12-month high of $256.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.45. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 848.49% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,085.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.19, for a total value of $351,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $18,085.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $4,969,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,188,899.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,003 shares of company stock valued at $30,435,493 over the last ninety days. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAR shares. Mizuho started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Marriott International from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Marriott International from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Marriott International from $205.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.81.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

