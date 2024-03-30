Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,313 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,268 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 12.4% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,024,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,272,000 after purchasing an additional 36,793 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 70.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,550,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,879,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,819,000 after purchasing an additional 634,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,251,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,747,000 after acquiring an additional 76,440 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on HPE. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $21.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.45.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

HPE stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.09 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 35.86%.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.