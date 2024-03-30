Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $982,000 Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 160,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,644,000 after acquiring an additional 121,904 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 75,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,809 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $224,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $212,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,814.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 4,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.12, for a total value of $493,137.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,739.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,496 shares of company stock worth $15,834,812 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Stock Down 0.5 %

PACCAR stock opened at $123.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $64.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.06. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $67.48 and a twelve month high of $125.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PACCAR Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on PCAR shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.39.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

