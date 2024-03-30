Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Free Report) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,734 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Woori Financial Group were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,928,000 after buying an additional 258,786 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,227,656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,662,000 after buying an additional 41,374 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 224,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 42,138 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Woori Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $5,313,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Woori Financial Group by 67.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 168,243 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,751,000 after buying an additional 67,537 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Woori Financial Group alerts:

Woori Financial Group Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE WF opened at $32.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.05. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.94 and a one year high of $36.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04.

Woori Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The bank reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.88). Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $1.1918 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. Woori Financial Group’s payout ratio is 24.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Bank of America raised shares of Woori Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on WF

Woori Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits, certificates of deposit, and repurchase instruments; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woori Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woori Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.