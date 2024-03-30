Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 2,082 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Equitable were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Equitable by 109.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 227,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 118,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 35.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Equitable by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after purchasing an additional 7,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EQH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.89.

Equitable Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $38.01 on Friday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $38.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day moving average is $31.38. The company has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Equitable Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. Equitable’s payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,984,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,152,398.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $1,984,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,152,398.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $247,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,902 shares in the company, valued at $737,631.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,938 shares of company stock valued at $8,067,472. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

