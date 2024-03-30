Robert Peter Charles Gillin Sells 8,620 Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPMGet Free Report) Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.90, for a total transaction of C$85,338.00.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Down 0.7 %

TSE DPM opened at C$10.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$7.79 and a one year high of C$10.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPMGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$189.66 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 37.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.1101322 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dundee Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price objective on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.34.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

