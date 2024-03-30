Robert Peter Charles Gillin Sells 8,620 Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Stock

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) Director Robert Peter Charles Gillin sold 8,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.90, for a total transaction of C$85,338.00.

Dundee Precious Metals Stock Down 0.7 %

TSE DPM opened at C$10.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 1.20. Dundee Precious Metals Inc. has a one year low of C$7.79 and a one year high of C$10.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.61.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The mining company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$189.66 million for the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 37.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dundee Precious Metals Inc. will post 1.1101322 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dundee Precious Metals Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.054 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Dundee Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dundee Precious Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 price objective on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.34.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador.

