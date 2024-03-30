Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) PT Raised to $22.00 at KeyCorp

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.29% from the company’s current price.

HOOD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.04.

Shares of HOOD opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.55 and a beta of 1.63. Robinhood Markets has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 7.87% and a negative net margin of 29.01%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $286,172.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $618,892.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 16,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $286,172.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,045 shares in the company, valued at $618,892.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $132,625.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 738,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,833,267.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,435,027 shares of company stock worth $34,531,948. 20.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

