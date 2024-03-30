Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Separately, B. Riley upped their target price on Rocky Brands from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Rocky Brands Trading Up 8.1 %

NASDAQ RCKY opened at $27.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.92. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $32.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.30 million, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $125.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Rocky Brands will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCKY. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands in the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 10.8% in the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,517,000 after purchasing an additional 16,727 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 511,398 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 92.0% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 8.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 139,382 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, Muck, XTRATUF, Servus, Ranger, and Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

