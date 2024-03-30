Roth Capital Weighs in on HighPeak Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report issued on Monday, March 25th. Roth Capital analyst J. White now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for HighPeak Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for HighPeak Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

HighPeak Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

HPK opened at $15.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 0.64. HighPeak Energy has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $25.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $301.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.85 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPK. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 943.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in HighPeak Energy by 555.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of HighPeak Energy by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. 24.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from HighPeak Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.13%.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

