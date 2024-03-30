Roth Mkm Lowers TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Price Target to $44.00

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Roth Mkm from $56.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TFFP opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.32. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $21.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFF Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 646,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 257,722 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,655,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,709 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 15,709 shares in the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,050,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 15.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

