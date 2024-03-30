Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RPRX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $30.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 7.90. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.37. Royalty Pharma has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $37.31.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.90 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 48.22% and a return on equity of 26.93%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 35,702 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $983,590.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $553,727.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 235,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total transaction of $6,707,904.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 254,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,269,719.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.72% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royalty Pharma

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPRX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,740,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,860,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,241,289,000 after buying an additional 2,224,056 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Royalty Pharma by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,647,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $112,111,000 after buying an additional 1,343,711 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,130,000. Finally, Patient Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,247,000. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

