RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 63,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. RTX accounts for about 2.8% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in RTX during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 136.5% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 352.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price objective on RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America upgraded RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.12.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,176.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RTX Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $97.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $104.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. RTX’s payout ratio is 105.36%.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

