RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Brookmont Capital Management

Brookmont Capital Management cut its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Brookmont Capital Management’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in RTX by 2.2% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in RTX by 37.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in RTX by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dempze Nancy E grew its position in RTX by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 28,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other RTX news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 1,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $142,696.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,608,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $97.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.68 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.65 and its 200 day moving average is $83.66. RTX Co. has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of RTX from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.12.

View Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.