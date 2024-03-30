Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT) Insider Richard Parris Sells 313,000 Shares

Sabien Technology Group Plc (LON:SNT – Get Free Report) insider Richard Parris sold 313,000 shares of Sabien Technology Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 13 ($0.16), for a total value of £40,690 ($51,421.71).

Sabien Technology Group Stock Performance

Sabien Technology Group stock opened at GBX 12.50 ($0.16) on Friday. Sabien Technology Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 6.65 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 18.44 ($0.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.90 million, a P/E ratio of -416.67 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9.39.

Sabien Technology Group Company Profile

Sabien Technology Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of energy reduction and cloud-connected carbon management technologies serving the commercial heating sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers M2G intelligent boiler load control solution and cloud-connected carbon management service optimize boilers' energy use.

