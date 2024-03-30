Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SABR. Mizuho dropped their target price on Sabre from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Sabre in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Get Sabre alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on SABR

Sabre Stock Up 0.4 %

SABR opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.71. The company has a market cap of $918.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.78. Sabre has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $5.76.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $687.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sabre will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sabre news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total transaction of $221,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,567,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,943,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Sabre by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,182 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sabre during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 69.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,344 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Sabre by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,171 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sabre

(Get Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as software and technology company for travel industry in the United States, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.