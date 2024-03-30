SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI) and RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Financial Analysis

SAI.TECH Global (NASDAQ:SAI – Get Free Report) and RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SAI.TECH Global and RingCentral’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SAI.TECH Global N/A N/A N/A RingCentral -7.50% N/A -3.02%

Volatility & Risk

SAI.TECH Global has a beta of 1.81, suggesting that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RingCentral has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.2% of SAI.TECH Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of RingCentral shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of SAI.TECH Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of RingCentral shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for SAI.TECH Global and RingCentral, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SAI.TECH Global 0 0 0 0 N/A RingCentral 0 8 7 1 2.56

RingCentral has a consensus target price of $38.89, suggesting a potential upside of 11.94%. Given RingCentral’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RingCentral is more favorable than SAI.TECH Global.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SAI.TECH Global and RingCentral’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SAI.TECH Global $8.29 million 1.86 -$8.85 million N/A N/A RingCentral $2.20 billion 1.46 -$165.24 million ($1.75) -19.85

SAI.TECH Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RingCentral.

Summary

RingCentral beats SAI.TECH Global on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SAI.TECH Global

SAI.TECH Global Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy-saving Bitcoin mining operator and a clean-tech company that integrates the bitcoin mining, power, and heating industries worldwide. The company provides a suite of specialized services, including mining machines purchase, hosting, mining pool, and energy-saving technologies and solutions to digital asset mining customers. Its target customers include large-scale miners and institutional investors. SAI.TECH Global Corporation was founded in 2019 and is based in Singapore.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI-powered omnichannel and workforce engagement solutions with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCX, an AI-powered contact center that a native delivers omnichannel experience. It provides RingCentral Video, a video meeting service that includes the company's RCV video and team messaging capabilities; offers video and audio conferencing, team messaging, file sharing, contact, task, and calendar management, as well as pre-meeting, in-meeting, and post-meeting capabilities. In addition, the company offers RingCentral Professional Services, which include consultation, UCaaS and CCaaS implementation, VoIP phone system adoption, configuring custom workflows, customer and user onboarding, ongoing support, advanced support, managed services, and more. It serves a range of industries, including financial services, education, healthcare, legal services, real estate, retail, technology, insurance, construction, hospitality, state and local government, and others. It sells its products to enterprise customers, as well as small and medium-sized businesses through resellers and distributors, partners, and global service providers. RingCentral, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Belmont, California.

