Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (SSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on April 26th

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Performance

Shares of SSL opened at C$7.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.92. The stock has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.41. Sandstorm Gold has a 12-month low of C$5.36 and a 12-month high of C$8.45.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$60.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$62.51 million. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 23.22% and a return on equity of 2.95%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.0943581 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Sandstorm Gold news, Director Nolan Allan Watson acquired 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,826.40. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements from companies that have advanced stage operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine.

Featured Stories

