Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.75.

SAR has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.75 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 35,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 19.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Saratoga Investment stock opened at $23.20 on Monday. Saratoga Investment has a 1-year low of $22.35 and a 1-year high of $28.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.05). Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 16.45% and a return on equity of 14.43%. The firm had revenue of $36.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Saratoga Investment will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.59%. Saratoga Investment’s payout ratio is presently 150.52%.

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

