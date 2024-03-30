Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Research analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 68.92% from the company’s previous close.

SRRK has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Scholar Rock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRK opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.80 and a current ratio of 8.80. Scholar Rock has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $21.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.89.

In related news, insider Mo Qatanani sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $39,538.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,314,079.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 6,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $105,679.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,583,049.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mo Qatanani sold 2,512 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $39,538.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 147,019 shares in the company, valued at $2,314,079.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,844 shares of company stock valued at $534,887 over the last ninety days. 26.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,854,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,674,000 after buying an additional 802,266 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at $1,347,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,430,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,898,000 after buying an additional 342,690 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at $534,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

