Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $80.63 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $80.82. The company has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.31.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

