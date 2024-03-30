Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 200,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,309,000 after acquiring an additional 14,187 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 158,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,146,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 121,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 12,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,605,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA opened at $49.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.20 and a 200-day moving average of $44.31. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $38.05 and a 52-week high of $49.54.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

