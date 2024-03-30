SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Takes $619,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $619,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Well Done LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $210.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $200.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.41. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.