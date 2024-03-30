Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES) PT Raised to C$16.00

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 43.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SES. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$13.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. ATB Capital set a C$13.00 price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Secure Energy Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.09.

Secure Energy Services stock opened at C$11.15 on Thursday. Secure Energy Services has a twelve month low of C$5.81 and a twelve month high of C$11.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.88 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.92.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20. The firm had revenue of C$451.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$429.00 million. Secure Energy Services had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 15.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Secure Energy Services will post 0.7098351 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$8,302,496.78. In related news, Director Rene Amirault sold 731,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.35, for a total transaction of C$8,302,496.78. Also, Senior Officer Michael Wayne Callihoo sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.25, for a total transaction of C$90,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 751,914 shares of company stock worth $8,529,853. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

