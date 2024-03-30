Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $52.29

Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.29 and traded as high as $56.94. Seneca Foods shares last traded at $56.90, with a volume of 49,596 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Seneca Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Seneca Foods Trading Up 3.9 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $404.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.32.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $444.48 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Seneca Foods

In other news, CFO Michael S. Wolcott bought 1,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.05 per share, for a total transaction of $85,504.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at $684,669.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Seneca Foods

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Seneca Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 283,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,869,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seneca Foods by 339.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 6,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.51% of the company’s stock.

Seneca Foods Company Profile

Seneca Foods Corporation provides packaged fruits and vegetables in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fruits and Vegetables, Prepared Food Products, and Snack Products. The company offers canned, frozen, and bottled produce; jarred fruit; and snack chips and other food products under the private label, as well as under various national and regional brands that the company owns or licenses, including Seneca, Libby's, Aunt Nellie's, Cherryman, Green Valley, and READ.

