Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Issues Earnings Results

Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$34.61 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Senvest Capital had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 24.76%. The company had revenue of C$166.73 million during the quarter.
Senvest Capital Price Performance
Shares of SEC stock opened at C$285.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$703.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.81. Senvest Capital has a one year low of C$280.00 and a one year high of C$327.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$309.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$305.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
