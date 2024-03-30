Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC) Issues Earnings Results

Senvest Capital (TSE:SEC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$34.61 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. Senvest Capital had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 24.76%. The company had revenue of C$166.73 million during the quarter.

Senvest Capital Price Performance

Shares of SEC stock opened at C$285.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$703.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.81. Senvest Capital has a one year low of C$280.00 and a one year high of C$327.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$309.87 and a 200 day moving average price of C$305.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.89, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Senvest Capital Company Profile

Senvest Capital Inc, through its subsidiaries, holds investments in equity and real estate holdings in the United States and internationally. The company invests in derivative financial instruments comprising primarily options and warrants to purchase or sell equities, equity indices and currencies, equity swaps, foreign currency forward contracts, and foreign currency futures contracts.

