Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by Eastover Investment Advisors LLC

Eastover Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,836 shares of the energy company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Shell makes up 3.8% of Eastover Investment Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Shell were worth $7,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Shell by 96,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $818,414,000 after acquiring an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $677,739,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $549,346,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shell by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,872,666,000 after buying an additional 6,554,340 shares during the period. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SHEL opened at $67.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.87. The company has a market capitalization of $216.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.61. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $68.74.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHEL. BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

