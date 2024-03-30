Shore Capital Reaffirms House Stock Rating for Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on Vanquis Banking Group from GBX 190 ($2.40) to GBX 140 ($1.77) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Get Vanquis Banking Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VANQ

Vanquis Banking Group Stock Down 5.6 %

Vanquis Banking Group Cuts Dividend

VANQ opened at GBX 52.70 ($0.67) on Wednesday. Vanquis Banking Group has a 52 week low of GBX 43.15 ($0.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 243.20 ($3.07). The stock has a market cap of £135.16 million, a PE ratio of 329.38 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 112.67.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Vanquis Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 9,375.00%.

About Vanquis Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

Vanquis Banking Group plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanquis Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanquis Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.