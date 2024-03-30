Shore Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD)

JD Sports Fashion (LON:JD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of JD Sports Fashion from GBX 900 ($11.37) to GBX 925 ($11.69) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JD Sports Fashion has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 511.25 ($6.46).

JD opened at GBX 134.50 ($1.70) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32. The company has a market cap of £6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3,362.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 113.84 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 132.90.

In other news, insider Andy Higginson acquired 45,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.38) per share, with a total value of £49,580.83 ($62,657.44). Insiders own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

JD Sports Fashion plc engages in the retail of branded sports fashion and outdoor clothing, footwear, accessories, and equipment for kids, women, and men. It operates through Sports Fashion and Outdoor segments. The company also retails leisure goods, sports goods, fishing gear, camping goods, boats, and bicycles, as well as distributes sports apparel and accessories, footwear, and apparel.

