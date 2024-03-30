Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Greencore Group (LON:GNC)

Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Greencore Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Greencore Group stock opened at GBX 119.30 ($1.51) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £558.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,704.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Greencore Group has a 52-week low of GBX 68.35 ($0.86) and a 52-week high of GBX 121.50 ($1.54). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 104.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 95.45.

Get Greencore Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anne O’Leary purchased 50,000 shares of Greencore Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £52,500 ($66,346.52). In related news, insider Harshitkumar (Hetal) Shah acquired 40,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 98 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £39,586.12 ($50,026.69). Also, insider Anne O’Leary acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.33) per share, for a total transaction of £52,500 ($66,346.52). Insiders bought a total of 140,394 shares of company stock worth $14,208,612 in the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Greencore Group

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells convenience food products in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company offers sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greencore Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencore Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.