Short Interest in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW) Grows By 23.3%

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the February 29th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Stock Performance

BCOW opened at $6.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.67 million, a PE ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.96. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.44.

Institutional Trading of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 608,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,561,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 1,401.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 435,031 shares during the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP raised its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 54,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin by 26.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 9,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides a range of financial services to commercial and retail customers. The company offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposits accounts. Its loan products include one- to four-family residential real estate, residential real estate construction, commercial real estate, and land development loans; commercial loans and lines of credit secured by non-real estate business assets; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by certificates of deposit.

