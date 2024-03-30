Short Interest in AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF) Rises By 195.3%

AB Science S.A. (OTCMKTS:ABSCF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,900 shares, an increase of 195.3% from the February 29th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

AB Science Price Performance

OTCMKTS ABSCF opened at $2.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.42. AB Science has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $3.84.

About AB Science

AB Science SA, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and marketing of protein kinase inhibitors for use in human and veterinary medicines. Its lead compound is the masitinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancer, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, Alzheimer's, severe asthma, and mastocytosis diseases, as well as in Phase II clinical trial to treat Covid-19.

