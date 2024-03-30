Short Interest in ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Increases By 36.5%

ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,000 shares, a growth of 36.5% from the February 29th total of 104,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 126,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of ABIVAX Société Anonyme

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter worth about $618,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter worth about $642,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter worth about $4,488,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter worth about $7,842,000. 47.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ABIVAX Société Anonyme alerts:

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ABVX opened at $14.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.37. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $17.02.

About ABIVAX Société Anonyme

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABIVAX Société Anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.