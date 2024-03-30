Short Interest in Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Drops By 25.6%

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the February 29th total of 103,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 766.0 days.
Acciona Stock Performance
Acciona stock opened at $117.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.51. Acciona has a fifty-two week low of $107.05 and a fifty-two week high of $208.30.
Acciona Company Profile
