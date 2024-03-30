Short Interest in Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF) Drops By 25.6%

Acciona, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ACXIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,600 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the February 29th total of 103,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 766.0 days.

Acciona Stock Performance

Acciona stock opened at $117.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.51. Acciona has a fifty-two week low of $107.05 and a fifty-two week high of $208.30.

Acciona Company Profile

Acciona, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, infrastructure, and other businesses in Spain and internationally. The company develops, constructs, operates, and maintains wind, solar photovoltaic, solar thermal, hydro, and biomass plants. It also engages in designing, construction, maintenance, and management of infrastructure projects, including bridges, highways, motorways, roads, tunnels, railway, and metros and trams, as well as ports and water channels, airports, freight forwarding, data centers, substations, and transmission lines.

