Short Interest in Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Decreases By 33.0%

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 984,700 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the February 29th total of 1,470,000 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acutus Medical

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AFIB. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of Acutus Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 1,065.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 170,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 155,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acutus Medical by 844.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 155,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical Stock Performance

Shares of AFIB stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.32. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Acutus Medical has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.09.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets various tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

