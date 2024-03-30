Short Interest in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN) Declines By 27.4%

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, a drop of 27.4% from the February 29th total of 4,350,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Advent Technologies Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of Advent Technologies stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.30. Advent Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $1.24.

Get Advent Technologies alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advent Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,752,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 285,184 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $184,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advent Technologies by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

About Advent Technologies

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc, an advanced materials and technology development company, operates in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology markets in North America, Europe, and Asia. It develops, manufactures, and assembles fuel cell systems and critical components that determine the performance of hydrogen fuel cells and other energy systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.