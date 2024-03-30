Short Interest in Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Decreases By 18.3%

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,500 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the February 29th total of 255,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.8 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Atlanta Braves Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ BATRA opened at $41.90 on Friday. Atlanta Braves has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $54.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.04.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $67.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.94 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Atlanta Braves from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BATRA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves during the third quarter worth $32,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atlanta Braves during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 532.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. 12.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

