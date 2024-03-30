Short Interest in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Grows By 40.9%

Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 93,300 shares, a growth of 40.9% from the February 29th total of 66,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days. Currently, 6.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atrion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATRI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 38.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Atrion by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Atrion during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 63.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atrion in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Atrion Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $463.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.85 million, a PE ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 0.58. Atrion has a twelve month low of $274.98 and a twelve month high of $670.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.90.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.58 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 8.07%.

Atrion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Atrion’s payout ratio is 79.78%.

About Atrion

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmic applications in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

