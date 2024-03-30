Short Interest in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Declines By 21.9%

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the February 29th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.4 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Aveanna Healthcare Stock Up 1.6 %

Aveanna Healthcare stock opened at $2.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.40 and its 200 day moving average is $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $479.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.03. Aveanna Healthcare has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AVAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Aveanna Healthcare from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 15.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 415,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 63,365 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,087,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 69,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

