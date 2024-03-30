Short Interest in BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML) Rises By 50.3%

BayCom Corp (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,700 shares, a growth of 50.3% from the February 29th total of 63,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

BayCom Price Performance

BCML stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. BayCom has a 52-week low of $15.02 and a 52-week high of $24.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.69.

Get BayCom alerts:

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). BayCom had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $26.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that BayCom will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

BayCom Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, March 16th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. BayCom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BayCom by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,715,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in BayCom by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 13,303 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in BayCom by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 6,589 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BayCom by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 98,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in BayCom by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. 66.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BayCom

(Get Free Report)

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to small and mid-sized businesses, service professionals, and individuals. The company provides demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It offers commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BayCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.